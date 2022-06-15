When: Penn Manor school board meeting, June 6. All board members were present, except for Nickole Nafziger.

What happened: In a 7-1 vote, the board approved placing the $96.74 million final budget on the June 20 agenda. Board member Loren Brown cast the lone vote against its placement for adoption. District Business Manager Chris Johnston is recommending a 2.36% real estate tax millage increase.

Taxes: Penn Manor School District’s current property tax rate is 17.523 mills, but the recommended percentage increase would bring it up to 17.9363 mills. A homeowner with a median assessed value of $181,200 would expect to pay an additional tax burden of $74.89. State property tax relief would offer an estimated $34.37, bringing the effective annual tax increase on the property to $40.52.

Funding gap: Johnston’s latest presentation has revenues at $95,456,634 and expenditures at $96,742,514. The newest funding gap will be $1,285,881, which would be handled with use of the fund balance.

Assistant superintendent: With eight affirmative votes, the board approved the election of Krista Cox to the position of assistant superintendent for secondary education. The board plans to approve a five-year contract and salary, effective July 1, at a future meeting; contract details have not yet been worked out. Cox served as Eshleman Elementary’s principal.

Superintendent goals: Phil Gale, Penn Manor’s future superintendent following the retirement of Mike Leichliter, shared his goals in the field of academics, community relations and operations. In terms of operations, Gale wants to examine retention of professional, classified and contracted staff for the district. He noted there is not a staffing shortage in the district currently, but the state and neighboring districts are wary of the upcoming possibility. On top of these three umbrella categories, Gale discussed his future ongoing responsibilities dealing with construction at the high school, the importance of cybersecurity, mental health offerings and the master facility study.

Important dates: The first day of the 2022-23 school year is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29. The next school board meeting will be June 20. That meeting will include the adoption of the 2022-23 budget.