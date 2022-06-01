When: Penn Manor school board meeting, May 23. All board members were present, except for board president Carlton Rintz.

What happened: Board Treasurer Christopher Johnston offered a revised look at the preliminary budget which featured “minimal change.” With the numbers for the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 special education contract being factored in, the district is looking at an additional cost of $35,586, bringing the overall expenditures up to $96.82 million for the 2022-23 school year. In turn, this will bump the funding gap up to $1.44 million.

Taxes: Johnston is recommending a 2.64% millage increase, as opposed to the previously mentioned 2.57%, to balance the budget. This increase would leave an estimated $308 in the gap that could easily be tackled. Penn Manor School District’s current property tax rate sits at 17.523 mills, but the recommended mills increase would bring it to 17.986.

What it means: A homeowner with an average assessed value of $198,815 would expect to pay an additional estimation of around $90 in property tax. State property tax relief would offer $34.37 to ease the tax burden.

Next step: No actions have been taken yet, as the board will vote whether or not to adopt the budget on June 20.

Student meal prices: With eight affirmative votes, the board approved the price of student meals for the 2022-23 school year. Johnston pointed out there has not been an increase in student meal prices since 2016. Elementary students pay $1.25 for breakfast and $2.35 for lunch. Secondary students’ breakfasts cost them $1.50, with lunch prices being $2.50, $3.50 and $3.75, depending on the option.

Recognizing young talent: Students Nicole Chen and Grace Fafel were recognized by the board for their musical talents. Chen was selected as the piano accompanist for the All-State Festival, while Fafel was selected as an Alto 1 for the All-State Chorus.

Awards and scholarships: Mike Leichliter, soon-to-be-retired superintendent, discussed the commencement awards that took place on May 19. A grand total of $154,514 was awarded to 98 students through 127 scholarships, with the largest being the James Hale Steinman Memorial Scholarship at $30,000 awarded to Hannah Fogel. Sixty six awards, with 10 being new scholarships, were administered through the Penn Manor Education Foundation.

Commencement 2022: Baron Jones, building principal of the high school, related details for the commencement ceremony for graduating seniors. The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 1 at Millersville. Jones said the district will be “keeping tradition” by having the board members shake hands with the graduates. Commencement will be in person and livestreamed for those guests that cannot attend physically.

Next meeting: The school board will meet again June 6 in the board room at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road, Lancaster. Beginning in July, the board meetings will be held at Penn Manor High School, 100 Cottage Ave., Millersville.