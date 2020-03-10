When: Penn Manor school board meeting, March 2.

What happened: Jordan Steffy, founder and president of the nonprofit Children Deserve a Chance Foundation, apprised the board of the partnership between the district and the foundation’s Attollo program that serves 10 schools in Lancaster County.

Background: Attollo is a leadership program meant to prepare students from under-represented communities for post-secondary education. The program has served 174 Penn Manor juniors and seniors since 2016. Last August, the board approved a $75,000 agreement between Penn Manor and Children Deserve a Chance Foundation to expand its involvement in the district to “more effectively reach students of color and other students from underrepresented communities.” Funding was to include $15,000 from the high school budget, $25,000 from NoVo Foundation grants and $35,000 in Title IV funds.

How Attollo works: Steffy explained the program offers SAT prep, computer science, engineering, pre-medicine and financial literacy. Attollo also offers nationwide college tours. Students participate in a six-week introductory course weekdays before school, and once completed, after-school and weekend programming begins. This school year, 31 juniors are participating in the Attollo Recruit program, while 23 seniors are participating in the Attollo Scholar program. Fifth- and sixth-graders also are taking part in an initiative that offers team building and leadership opportunities to students across all district elementary schools, according to Steffy’s presentation during the board meeting.

Quotable: “I believe the program provides those students who are under-resourced with the necessary resources to achieve their goals and helps those who have resources to better access what is available,” said Philip Gale, assistant superintendent of secondary education, in response to Steffy’s presentation.