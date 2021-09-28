When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Sept. 20.

What happened: At a board meeting in Penn Manor High School auditorium, Kimberly Colonna, the special education attorney for the district, presented the potential legal consequences of parents requesting mask exemptions for students on a medical basis.

Medical exemptions: Because of laws such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, school districts are required to provide reasonable accommodations for students with disabilities and perform comprehensive evaluations of any students that may have disabilities limiting access to education. Colonna said that requests for medical exemptions will trigger these legal obligations. While parents can waive their child’s right to accommodations, she cautioned the board that she is “deeply concerned” such waivers could later be ruled invalid in court.

Clarification: Board member Nickole Nafziger clarified that she has a medical mask exemption. The board had received letters commenting on her lack of a mask.

Audit report: Business Manager Chris Johnston said a preliminary 2020–21 audit report showed that projected expenditures are $3.4 million under the $94.4 million budget due to smaller-than-expected expenses in areas like health care and utilities, while projected revenue is over budget by $1.4 million due to factors like tax revenue and state funding. The final audit will be ready in late October or early November.

High school construction: Superintendent Michael Leichliter and Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Philip Gale showed photos of the completed phase two of the $99.9 million Penn Manor High School construction project, which includes a new field house, a media/technology center, academic wings and parking areas. The project is now moving into its third and final phase, which includes new physical education and health facilities to be completed in summer 2022.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Manor Middle School boardroom, 2950 Charlestown Road. Watch remotely on its YouTube page.