When: School board meeting, June 1.

What happened: In a board meeting streamed via Zoom, board members were undecided on whether to raise taxes by 0%, 1% or 1.5% in 2020-21. The board will take a final vote at the next meeting on June 15, at the same time the $94.45 million final budget is adopted.

What it means: Most board members were undecided between no increase and 1%. The 1% tax hike would generate $521,047 and cost the median household an extra $30.26 a year, said business manager Chris Johnston.

Background: For several months, the board has been struggling whether to raise taxes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. On one hand, the district is facing a shortfall of almost $4.2 million in next year’s budget due to the pandemic. On the other hand, members of the board and the public have expressed concern about a tax increase during a time when many residents are experiencing loss of income.

Discussion: “To the average taxpayer, it’s not really a lot of money, but it’s a huge impact on the school district,” said David Paitsel, the only board member to advocate for an increase above 1%. Board president Carlton L. Rintz, who supported a 0-1% increase, made an argument for using the district’s $16.6 million in reserve funds to fill the gap. “The fund balance is, in part, a taxpayer savings account ... . If there ever was a rainy day for the taxpayer, it’s now."

Education models next year: The district leadership team presented four possible scenarios for how school might look in the fall. In the first scenario, students return as usual, but with precautions like health screenings. In the second scenario, the student body is split in half, with half of students attending morning classes and half attending afternoon classes to allow for smaller class sizes. The third scenario has grades K-6 in school buildings, including the middle and high schools, while grades 7-12 learn virtually. The final option is to conduct school entirely online. The district is waiting for more guidelines from the state and to see how the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve.