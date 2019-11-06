When: School board meeting, Nov. 4.
What happened: Business manager Christopher Johnston presented the board with updates on committed fund balances and planning for the 2020-21 academic year budget.
Asset allocation: Johnston explained that the district had a $12.8 million remaining fund balance that needed to be committed to a use. Following Johnston’s recommendations, the board voted to approve allocating $3 million to debt service stabilization, $2 million to technology replacements, $1 million to textbook and software upgrades and $6.8 million to planned future facilities repairs.
Budget planning: Johnston announced that the board will vote on Dec. 3 on adopting a resolution not to exceed the Act 1 index. If approved, district tax rates will not increase more than 3.2% during the 2020-21 fiscal year.