When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Nov. 7.

What happened: During the committee of the whole meeting, district Chief Financial Officer Chris Johnston presented the board with a report on the district’s fiscal health, which his numbers indicate is strong. Johnston reported that the district revenues were $2.7 million over budget and expenditures were $3.3 million under budget. Johnston proposed to the board that $2 million be transferred to the capital reserve for future projects. The board voted unanimously to approve that proposal.

Quotable: “There’s a saying. Under promise, over deliver. I would say you did that this year,” school board President Carlton Rintz told Johnston.

Background: The budget numbers that Johnston reported to the board were from the 2021-22 school year budget audit. Johnston explained that part of the reason for the budget surplus was that the school board set its budget for the year before the state set expenditures to be sent to school districts. The board budgeted for $95.1 million in revenues and $98.2 million in expenses. The audit found, after receiving money from the state, the district’s actual numbers were $97.8 million in revenues and $94.9 million expenses, leaving a $2.89 million surplus.

Staffing concerns: Johnston said another reason for the extra money was that “we budget for a full staff, but we don’t have a full staff.” Both Johnston and Gale raised concerns with the board about staffing recruitment and retention issues. Gale said during his quarterly superintendent’s report that there are currently 35 unfilled support staff positions across the district. This is just support staff, not teachers. Gale said that if the district doesn’t address it now, it will be a much more significant problem down the line. He also added that the Penn Manor schools are “pretty good in terms of class size averages” and that there are new teachers in all the buildings around the district.

Quotable: “This is paramount right now for us as an organization,” Gale said. “Our talent management is paramount. It’s an immediate issue that we need to take immediate action on.”

Superintendent’s quarterly report: Gale laid out three major goals he has been working on since becoming superintendent.

Goal 1: There is a working group on student experience at the secondary level. This group involves key administrators, Penn Manor Association leadership, and teachers. Gale said the working group is going to “start to focus in on, what should the master schedule look like.” They are also addressing the appropriate number of teachers that a student sees and how that can help them develop a sense of belonging in the district.

Goal 2: Working on community relations. This included an increased presence in the community, talking to local media, and working with community partners such as Millersville University President Daniel Wubah.

Goal 3: Continue to address budget issues. This involved reviewing existing recruitment, employee support, and pay structures. Gale stressed the importance of filling the empty staff positions and retaining current staff.

Recognition: John Paul Capresecco, member outreach manager for Pennsylvania School Boards Association, recognized Donna Wert for her 24 years of service on the Penn Manor school board. Wert, a retired teacher who worked in special education, joined the board in August 1998. Her current term expires in December 2023. “It has been ultra-fulfilling to serve on a board that has been recognized by PSBA and other organizations for its effectiveness and its focus on student achievement,” Wert said. “And also, for a district that continues to get recognized for its excellence and a community that’s involved and actually cares about the type of student that graduates from Penn Manor in terms of serving the community, serving our country and serving globally.”