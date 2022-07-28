When: Penn Manor school board meeting, July 18.

What happened: With eight affirmative votes, the board voted to approve Krista Cox’s assistant superintendent contract. The term of the contract goes until June 30, 2027, and comes with a yearly salary equal to $135,000.

Also: Eight of the nine board members voted to appoint Melissa Mealy to the position of principal of Eshleman Elementary, effective immediately with a salary of $107,000.

Abstention: Nickole Nafzinger, board member since 2009, abstained from both of the votes. She made a point to say it was not due to her disapproval of Cox or Mealy, but a stance against the continued practice of the district hiring from within, a notion, she believes, the district is becoming known for. She urged a review of policy, continuing on to say that “only promoting within … excludes us from getting excellent candidates” from elsewhere.

CRT: Prior to voting for Mealy’s appointment, Lorne Brown addressed the audience in saying he was and will continue to be against critical race theory, calling it a “racist ideology.” During the citizens’ comments portion of the meeting, speakers reiterated Brown’s stance in saying they do not want CRT-based instruction in the classroom. The board did not directly address the comments about CRT, but did inform the audience that curriculum changes and alterations are handled and approved by the board, not individuals within buildings.

CTC waitlist: Board member Christopher Straub informed the board that 10 high school seniors are still on a waitlist to take classes at the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center due to their first and second options being unavailable. Calling the group “10 too many,” he hopes the issue will be resolved.

PSBA: With nine affirmative votes, the board supported Joseph Fullerton, Nafzinger and Brown as the voting delegates to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association delegate assembly Nov. 5.

What’s next: The next school board meeting for Penn Manor will occur Aug. 8. The first day for staff of the district will be on Aug. 22, with the first day for students being Aug. 29.