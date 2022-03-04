When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Feb. 22. All board members, except board President Carlton Rintz, were present.

What happened: The board approved the proposed calendar for the 2022-23 school year. The start date for students is Monday, Aug. 29, and the last day for students is Friday, June 2.

Top comments: Superintendent Mike Leichliter said the lineup is “very similar to the calendar we had for the past three years.” Assistant superintendent for secondary education, Phil Gale, added that the agenda “closely aligns with our neighbors,” in reference to districts close in proximity to Penn Manor.

Also: The calendar includes four built-in weather make-up days. If the need were to arise for the use of such days, they would be treated as days off, as opposed to virtual, distance learning days to avoid having the district’s students “sit in front of a computer” for an extended amount of time, Leichliter said.

High school project: The approved start date allows for contractors to have plenty of time with fewer disruptions for the ongoing construction at the high school over the summer. The last day of the school year will follow an early dismissal schedule, as is the usual case. The first day for district staff will be on Aug. 22.

Budget: Treasurer Christopher Johnston told the board that June 30 is the day the budget for the 2022-23 budget will be approved. He did inform the board and audience that the current year began with a $3.1 million deficit that district officials expect to overcome in the next school year.

Pandemic relief funds: Gale also discussed the $1.1 million from the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund to be spent on programs that address learning loss. He said $60,000 will go toward after-school programs, and $60,000 be spent on summer programs. Gale said he hopes the programs can assist with the community’s concerns of the social and emotional well-being of their children. ESSER funds have also been used to assist homeless students gain transportation to their school buildings. The district has seen an increase in homelessness over the last few years.

Survey says: Gale discussed survey results which asked participants to choose priorities following the challenges COVID-19 has brought into the educational world. A whopping 76% listed social and emotional well-being as their top concern.

Theater: The 50th anniversary of the Penn Manor musical is fast approaching. Students will be putting on a production of The Addams Family Musical on March 10, 11 and 12.

What’s next: The school board will meet again March 7.