When: Board meeting, Oct. 7.
What happened: Business Manager Christopher Johnston told the board that the district is allowed to increase tax rates by up to 3.2% in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Background: Rates are determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for every district in the state. Known as the Act 1 index, this determination is based on each district’s average personal income and real estate market value compared to state averages. Districts have until Feb. 13 to request an exception allowing tax rate hikes above the Act 1 index.
Construction updates: The board approved a $401,743.52 change order to Lobar Inc. for compaction grouting cost overages incurred during the high school renovation project. The board also approved a $19,800 proposal from Sangrey Concrete to pave 10 parking spots and install a water garden to facilitate stormwater drainage at Martic Elementary.
Also: The board voted to approve a new five-year contract for Jerry Egan, assistant superintendent for elementary education. Egan’s renewed contract will run from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2025.