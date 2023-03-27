When: Penn Manor school board meeting, March 20.

What happened: Superintendent Philip Gale said the district is proposing to add three guidance counselors to serve the elementary schools. A portion of the district’s $1.1 million federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds would help pay for the positions. The district is proposing to raise the minimum pay rate for support staff to $15 per hour to help retain and recruit staff. Chief Financial Officer Chris Johnston said this and other information regarding the 2023-24 budget will be discussed in depth during the April 17 budget workshop.

Superintendent report: Less than a year at the helm, Gale told the board he has visited each of the district’s elementary schools to meet teachers and students. Gale, the district’s former assistant superintendent, took up the reins as superintendent July 1. “It’s been beneficial to talk with students and explain what I do as superintendent,” said Gale, in his quarterly report to the board.

Also: Community relations is part of his role as superintendent, and Gale met with four of the five legislators whose legislative districts cover the school district.

Quotable: “Leading this organization is a challenge, but it’s a rewarding challenge. I think of leadership as like a skyscraper — it’s built on bedrock and there’s a lot of activity that goes on underground that you don’t see to support the skyscraper. Without that underground support, the building, or the organization, would not be stable,” Gale said.

New middle school principal: The board approved hiring Baron Jones as principal at Marticville Middle School beginning July 1. He replaces Chris Smith, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Jones is currently principal at the high school. The district will be searching for Jones’ replacement at the high school, district spokesperson Brian Wallace said after the meeting.

Cheerleading coach: The board approved Erika Ream as head cheerleading coach for the 2023-24 school year.

Next meeting: A previously scheduled April 3 meeting has been canceled. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 17, at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The meeting will also be livestreamed.