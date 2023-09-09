College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport. They are listed with their hometowns.

Bainbridge — Gavin L. Baer, Matt B. Hoffer.

Conestoga — Jarren R. Meisenbach.

Cornwall — Kayla E. Brooks.

Denver — Alec A. Roth.

Elizabethtown — Avery W. Book, Kayla M. Kent, Meaghan Phelps, Kaelynn N. Sheetz, Josh M. Watson.

Elverson — Graham N. Coy.

Ephrata — Jansen L. Balmer, Britney S. Kattau.

Gordonville — Brandon S. Ratjavong.

Holtwood — Joy M. Keener.

Lancaster — Tom T. Cesarone, Beshoy A. Farid, Emily R. Russell, Nathan M. Schwartz, Julie K. Wangler.

Landisville — Justin T. Baker.

Leola — Marianna Dariychuk.

Lincoln University — Curtis S. Dixon, Rachel A. Doyle, Elise A. Miller, Autumn B. Stanley.

Lititz — Abby J. Wenger, Jonah M. Wood.

Manheim — John P. Greenwald, Corbin R. Moore, Ryan P. Reed, Lily J. Sipel.

Maytown — Zackery W. Emswiler.

Middletown — Tristan J. Cassidy, Gabrielle P. Krupilis.

Millersville — Dylan C. Keene, Hunter S. Rowley.

Mohnton — Sara A. Halligan, Levi J. Weitzel, Zachary Wisner.

Morgantown — Jino A. DiFabrizio, Joshua D. Schreckengast.

Mount Gretna — Anna M. Grimshaw.

Mount Joy — Tim J. Ferruzza.

Narvon — Paige R. Mendenhall.

New Holland — Rebekah E. Mang, Andrew K. Sudbrack.

Newmanstown — Nikolas J. Harnish.

Oxford — Seth J. Pearson.

Parkesburg — Wyatt P. Meanix.

Reinholds — Tristan J. Current.

Terre Hill — Neil C. Martin, Payton Shirk.

