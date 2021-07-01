College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who received Bachelor of Fine Arts diplomas in May 2021 from Pennsylvania College of Art & Design. Full commencement ceremonies, for both the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020, are scheduled to be held Oct. 15, 2021, at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster.

Four members of the Class of 2021 graduated summa cum laude, with highest honors: Joanna Elizabeth Caroline Becker, illustration; Rachel Boldt, fine art; Karissa Nicole Deiter, fine art; and Zorina Eckman, graphic design.

Jeremy Thomas Bensing, animation & game art, graduated magna cum laude.

Graduating cum laude were Isaac M. Baker, graphic design; Frank Barbera, illustration; Dorinda M. Benner, illustration; Courtney Boyd, illustration; Meranda Hall, fine art; John Hollas, graphic design; Jolie D. Jones, illustration; Brittany Lare, fine art; Alexis Danielle Lebesco, illustration; Madeleine Eve Lyash, graphic design; Kaitlyn McCulley, illustration; William John Metzinger IV, photography & video; Hannah R. Miller, illustration; Mab Ulrich-Neureuter, fine art; Miles Jacob Warren, illustration; and Alex J. Zhao, illustration.

By major, these other members of the Class of 2021 earned Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees.

Animation & game art — Riss Brendel, Daniel L. Cardona, Benjamin J. Farley, Nathaniel Alex Gonzales, Alexander Guttierrez, Jadin Edward Poliski, Dixon Yahnah Pugh-Cook, Emmanuel Jefferson Maisonneuve, William Anthony Riley, James William Morrow Shepherd, Tessa Sherk, Kyeir Smith, Seth E. Zeller.

Fine art — Sharnee Asia Burnett, Paige Caley Hershey, Sarah E. Lennon, Danielle Parker, Spencer Robbins.

Graphic design — Jia Bernstein, Brandon L. Harris, Amanda R. Herr, Regina Marie Mehaffey, Jericho E. Tulayan.

Illustration — Brendan Scott Adams, Hannah Guldin, Ken Donovan Landis, Sydney Nicole Landis, Eion C. McCleary, Ayana Janell McGaw, Natalie McNew, Amelia A. Mellberg, Elizabeth Claire Michel, Breanna N. Nelson, Margaret K. Riley, Lizbeth Sherlock, Shazeem Sueksagan.

Photography & video — Nicole Lee Denzler, Brianna Grace Linwood.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.