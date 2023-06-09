It’s not hard to fashion The Dream when you see the subtle pitch of a long, lush Kentucky bluegrass paddock rolling softly toward the background where the iconic view of grazing horses sets the frame. Champion… Sire.

It takes an imagination a bit more sturdy, perhaps even wild, for the same thought to strike the mind while climbing through the cut-valley terrain of Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, home of Blackstone Farm, the state’s leading Thoroughbred breeder and birthplace of Angel of Empire, a colt who finished third in the Kentucky Derby in May and will likely be one of the favorites in The Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

Because every so often the Mid-Atlantic will produce a horse to rival the Kentucky bluebloods; not flashy or impeccably bred, just fast, competitive horses who were the beneficiaries of athletic gifts that cannot be guaranteed in the breeding shed: Pennsylvania’s Smarty Jones, New York’s Funny Cide.

But make no mistake, it is The Sport of Kings and the Kentucky Thoroughbred stands atop the world like some equine Atlas begat by an alchemy of limestone aquifers, lush bluegrass and generations of intimate, operational knowledge.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Thoroughbred breeding operation in the world that doesn’t have a Kentucky Thoroughbred as a foundational sire or mare. Yet, somehow, the best never leave Kentucky, except for 1989 Kentucky Derby winner Sunday Silence, who dramatically put Japan into the international racing game with an entire bloodline of champions. Since, you’re more than welcome to ship your mares to Kentucky for a price, but the sires stay unless they fail commercially.

So now that lightning has struck in the backwoods of central Pennsylvania, you’d think co-owner and breeder Christian Black, who lives in Lititz, has hit the mother lode: a foundational mare who can produce Triple Crown-quality stock and tilt the Thoroughbred racing world on its axis, if only for a season. Champion… Sire.

That’s where the balloon pops for a breeder outside of Kentucky who wants to stay in business.

Armony on offer

Angel of Empire’s mother, Armony’s Angel, is slated for sale at auction this fall. It’s the smart move. The chances of her producing another horse the caliber of Angel of Empire is remote. That’s not to say her offspring won’t be of quality, but there are no guarantees in the breeding game.

“The truth is you never really know,” Black said. There was nothing obviously remarkable about Angel of Empire when he was a foal, he said. The colt was physically immature for his age but had a good, sound frame and was very straightforward. Black sold him as a yearling for $70,000, half the average price at the world’s premier yearling sale in Keeneland, Kentucky, the same sale where another Belmont entrant and smart-money favorite, Tapit Trice, was sold for $1.3 million.

Considering Black bought Armony’s Angel in foal with Angel for $67,000, it was a nice deal for the farm because she all but paid for herself with her first foal.

So with Angel of Empire’s stunning success, Black is striking while the iron is hot; Armony’s Angel will be sold in foal to Gun Runner, the hottest sire in Kentucky. The stud fee for Gun Runner is $300,000, easily the most he’s ever paid, Black said. The math now becomes simple: if you want her, you better aim above that price.

Because the math is also simple back at the farm — the bills need to be paid.

Black owns the farm with partner Douglas Black (no relation) and Christian Black runs the breeding and general operations on the 350-acre property that has at any given time roughly 60 mares and an equal number of foals.

Christian Black’s the top breeder in Pennsylvania because while he sends his mares to Kentucky, they return to Pennsylvania for foaling and weaning before consideration for placement in a sale. Black runs an entirely commercial operation and keeps no stock to race himself to ensure buyer confidence that they’re always getting his best.

Not a bad bit of advertising by a man who mucked stalls to help himself through university in Denmark. Black said he earned a marketing degree that he soon believed was a waste of money after he decided studying pedigrees interested him so much more.

He decided to bring his horse skills to the U.S. in 2006 and Blackstone Farm opened four years later. The farm has continued to move its stock “forward,” Black said, its improved quality easily quantified on the racetrack.

Stiff competition

Most of his buyers race in the Mid-Atlantic, he said, where states like Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania have lucrative purse structures restricted to horses bred in each respective state. These state-bred programs give the small, non-Kentucky breeder a competitive marketplace for his stock by increasing its earning power on the track.

Black is a strong advocate of the programs, not only because they help keep the barn lights on, but his breeder award money, which he earns when one of his horses succeeds on a Pennsylvania track, is another stream of income that could mean the difference between being outbid for the one mare you’ve targeted as your top choice at a sale, or coming home with maybe another Armony’s Angel.

Or he can put the money toward the 68-acre parcel at the eastern end of the farm where he’s developing a separate paddock and barn area to house a commercial stallion station. Blackstone has two Pennsylvania-bred sires, Peace and Justice and Eastwood on the farm, but they’re available only by private inquiry.

Black wants to house up to six stallions when the project is complete, and hopefully fill the quality vacuum that is sires bred in Pennsylvania, which lags far behind its nearest rivals — New York and Maryland — in annual rankings.

Heady times at Blackstone for sure, but Black seems to instinctively know this moment may never come again. And that’s just part of the bargain when you decide to become a breeder. Success is fleeting so you better love what you’re doing because it’s a farm business that respects only horse time.

“You have to really desire this lifestyle,” Black said. “Without a deep love of the animal you couldn’t do it.”

Because for all the talk of sale numbers, sire ROI and keeping up with the fabled Joneses of Kentucky, it’s always been about the horse; the baby you foaled in the middle of the night, cared for daily as it developed both its body and personality, and watched like an expectant parent the first time it broke into a run.

And then maybe, just for an instant, The Dream flashes. Champion… Sire.