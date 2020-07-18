When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, July 17.

What happened: Closed to public in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, township parks are open again.

Details: Supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco said signs will alert park users about social distancing and proper hygiene when using the parks and playgrounds.

Quotable: “We need to get these parks opened up for the kids,” Carrasco said.

In other business: The supervisors will consider forwarding a request to both the county and township planning commissions from Jordan and Rachel Martin allowing them to have a home occupation on their farm. The Martins, who live at 51 Cocalico Creek Road, operate a 72-acre farm where they grow produce and grain. Martin told the board that since he no longer has a dairy farm, he’d like to convert unused building space into rental storage units. Originally, he asked to have 10,000 square feet, but the township balked. His latest proposal was for 7,000 square feet. Martin’s farm is in the C1 commercial zone, which doesn’t allow farms to have side businesses.

Police news: Chief Darrick Keppley announced that newly-hired Officer Tyler Lehman started his duties on July 13. Keppley also asked permission to hire a new officer because Officer Eric Fisher will resume duties as school resource officer in August. The new hire would bring the force up to 16 officers including Keppley.