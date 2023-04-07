When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, April 3.

What happened: During its nonvoting session April 3, Borough Council discussed a proposal to use parking kiosks. Butts Tickets and Solutions and Butts Ticket System of Cochranville is the second vendor considered.

How it works: Each kiosk would replace existing parking meters and control several spaces. The kiosks will accept credit cards or cash. The kiosk system features Text2park, so users can access a website via cellphone and enter their license plate number and credit card information. It can also be used to buy additional time without having to run out to “feed the meter.” When the person is finished, they can add their email and get a receipt.

Quotable: “We’re taking a look at what would be the best option for Ephrata,” said council Vice President Linda Martin. “We want to modernize our downtown parking.”

The cost: The kiosks will be in the 2024 budget. Martin said the cost could be anywhere from $50,000 to $75,000.

More: Martin was unsure how many kiosks will be scattered around downtown but said they will be metering all downtown spots including Whistle Stop Plaza. The borough-owned lots on West Franklin and East Locust streets will remain free with a two-hour limit.

Other business: Council also was told of a proposal by Mainspring of Ephrata, a nonprofit economic development organization, to use borough-owned land on Ephrata Mountain to create the Mountain Springs Recreational Preserve. The preserve would include eradicating invasive plants and create nature areas through conservation easements extending to perpetuity. Walking and hiking trails in the preserve will link up with the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail.

More: Mainspring has applied for a grant to prepare a master plan. The grant requires a 15% match, and Mainspring asked council to pay that match and provide a letter of support. Council at its April 10 meeting will vote to match up to $10,000 toward the cost of the nature preserve.

Homeless forums: Mayor Ralph Mowen asked for volunteers from council to sit on a Q&A panel during the April 19 Community Conversation on Poverty and Homelessness at Pioneer Fire Company, hosted by the Ephrata Homelessness Task Force, which includes agencies from Ephrata, Lancaster city and county. Open forums will be at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The forums will offer the public a better understanding of the homelessness problem not just in Ephrata but nationwide. Council members Ricky Ressler and Gregory Zimmerman stepped forward. Council President Tom Reinhold urged fellow board members to consider volunteering. Reinhold will join Mowen as one of the moderators for the sessions.