Parkesburg Borough will move into the “yellow” phase of reopening and will open Borough Hall’s front vestibule beginning June 8.

Residents are still encouraged to contact borough officials and the police department via email or phone as much as possible to minimize personal contact, Borough Manager Neil Vaughn said during a June 1 Borough Council meeting, held remotely via Zoom.

Vaughn said the borough and police department are closely communicating with Chester County officials about both the pandemic and the current national civil unrest in light of widespread protests following the death of George Floyd.

“All is well and we want to keep it that way,” said Vaughn, cautioning residents not to believe everything they see on social media.

Vaughn said recent Facebook posts about violent protests at the nearby Parkesburg Walmart were false.

“Call 911 if you hear anything,” said Mayor John P. Hagan II, asking council members to take a leadership role.

In other business, council approved a resolution requiring two signatures on borough checks and gave all council members signing ability. The resolution is necessary since former treasurer Wendy Keegan retired, and the borough last month hired an accounting firm. Council set the treasurer’s bond at $600,000.

Council member Josh Mellinger said he recently met with Keystone Valley Fire Department’s board of directors and discussed their recent ambulance purchase.

Brian Gathercole, chairman of the board of directors, said in an email the ambulance was a budgeted purchase costing $197,000. The fire department’s 12-year-old ambulance had more than 200,000 miles.

Gathercole said call volume during the pandemic has been down about 10%, and the company’s EMS providers on the front lines are very grateful for local financial and safety supply donations, including a $2,000 grant from the Brandywine Health Foundation.

Hagan said Parkesburg will participate in Bells Across Parkesburg at 7 p.m. each Sunday in June to honor first responders and health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.