Parkesburg, Chester County, will soon be home to a new 750,000-gallon water tower and two ground storage tanks with a capacity of a million gallons each.

Borough Council conditionally approved a storage improvement project proposed by Pennsylvania American Water Co.

The new water system replaces an old reservoir with new tanks and a booster station designed to improve water quality and meet compliance with new Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regulations, according water company project manager Gerald Debalko and engineer Jason Leonard of the firm Herbert, Rowland and Grubic Inc.

Parkesburg gets its water from a Pennsylvania American water line connected to Quarryville. The water is then pumped out from Quarryville back to Parkesburg.

Council’s conditional approval requires a clean letter from the borough engineer and the granting of requested waivers. The engineer has approved “Parkesburg” to be painted on a new, 150-foot water tower, which will be visible from Route 10.

After the meeting, Councilman Todd Brade said the existing water system is outdated, describing the old reservoir as “a giant swimming pool in the middle of the woods.”

Borough Manager Neil Vaughn said after the meeting the project will not be funded by taxpayers because the system is privately owned.

Pennsylvania American Water Co. projects construction will begin in 2021 with completion by 2023.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Parkesburg coverage