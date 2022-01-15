Four Parkesburg Borough Council members were sworn in Jan. 3 by Mayor John Hagan II.

New council member Nicholas Ohar was elected as a write-in to a four-year term.

Council members Todd Brade and Mark Agen were reelected to serve another four-year term. Returning council member David Mellema was elected as a write-in vote. Hagan was also reelected to another four-year term.

Borough Council leadership will remain the same, with Sharon Wolf as president and Brade as vice president. Josh Mellinger will serve as president pro tempore.

Joseph Reali will remain the borough manager, while Rebecca Dunrall will remain secretary. John S. Carnes Jr. will remain borough solicitor.

Contractors returning to Parkesburg are Lititz-based ARRO Consulting, which will continue as borough engineer, and Horsham-based Codes Inspection Inc., which will serve as zoning officer.

Council will hold its first regular meeting of the new year at 7 p.m. Jan. 18. The meeting will be in person at 315 W. First Ave., Parkesburg.