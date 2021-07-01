Parkesburg resident Mike Bailey spoke to Borough Council June 21 about creating a new event for making a greater impact on the community.

Bailey, the lead pastor of The Impact Church on 101 E. First Ave., Parkesburg, proposed an event to meet the church’s dream of partnering with the borough to sponsor a new event for Final Friday called the Parkesburg Mile.

The Parkesburg Mile would be a mile-long walking route on Main Street to The Parkesburg Point Youth Center. The first section of the route would be interactive with Main Street businesses, while the second half would include activities for children and families.

Bailey said he is hoping to launch this event for Final Friday on Aug. 27. He assured council his proposed event would not replace Final Friday.

“We wish to come alongside the community to help in any way that we can,” Bailey said.

“The big goal is Parkesburg,” Bailey said.

Bailey said the church is not using this proposed event to promote the church, but rather intends to help the town’s businesses grow. The church would print and distribute coupon books residents can use while participating in The Parkesburg Mile. Impact Church would finance coupons for participants to use. He gave an example of a current partnership with Sweet Serendipity Cupcakes & Treats on Main Street.

“We want to partner with the Parkesburg community, provide a safe, fun place for the citizens, and help promote local businesses in a new exciting way,” Bailey said.

Council did not make any final decisions on adding the event, but provided feedback to Bailey. He suggested including inflatable bouncing houses, but the borough would not allow them due to insurance and liability reasons.

Council President Sharon Wolf said the proposal was “well thought out.” Vice President Todd Brade advised Bailey to communicate with Borough Manager Joe Reali and police and fire departments on road closures. He also suggested considering having the run at Minch Park.