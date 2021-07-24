Parkesburg Borough received the first installment in coronavirus relief funding from the American Rescue Plan, officials announced during the July 19 council meeting.

Assistant Treasurer Amanda Gattuso said the borough deposited the initial $208,972 in relief funding July 14. The borough will receive the second payment in 12 months.

Disbursements of American Rescue Plan money to municipalities was determined by population data from the U.S. House Oversight Committee.

Mayor John Hagan II told council that Treasurer Peter Barsz suggested, during a recent budget meeting, that a separate account be created for better tracking of how the expenditures are being used.

“I’m fine with it being in a separate account,” Council President Sharon Wolf said.

Council did not specify what the money was going to be used for. Instead, officials established a set procedure for using those funds. Council member David Mellema made a motion that the account not be touched without a council vote — a measure approved unanimously.

The mayor noted the money can be used for COVID-19 recovery-related expenditures. He also suggested establishing a grant program for borough businesses that struggled during the pandemic. Funds cannot be used to justify a tax decrease.

“The money is to be spent,” Hagan said.

Later, Borough Manager Joe Reali opened discussion on revisiting the curfew ordinance. He said potential changes in the ordinance will address the need to distinguish and prove when sunrise and sunset occur.

“It sounds funny, but it really isn’t,” Reali said.

Police Sgt. Ryan Murtaugh explained the curfew for minors in the borough is 10:15 p.m. to 5 a.m. He said the police department’s use of body cameras will allow officials to determine the lighting and the exact time when enforcing the ordinance.

Council made no decisions on amending the ordinance.

“That enforcement has been very strong this month,” Murtaugh said.