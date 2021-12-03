Police in Parkesburg Borough, Chester County, are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a child in July.

Police say they’ve issued a warrant for Gregory Shamberger’s arrest after an investigation into the assault. Shamberger faces multiple charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, according to police.

No other details about the assault were released by police.

Anyone with information regarding Shamberger’s whereabouts is asked to call the Parkesburg Borough Police Department at (610) 857-3535.