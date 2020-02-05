Parkesburg’s south side polling place will move to Borough Hall, 315 W. First Ave., Building 1, beginning with the April 28 presidential primary election.

Council decided Feb. 3 to move the polling place from the Veterans of Foreign Wars building to Borough Hall in response to a request from Chester County Voter Services.

Officials said borough offices can remain open as usual on Election Day, although someone will need to be available to open and close the building to accommodate voting hours plus set up and completion. The north side polling place will remain the same at Parkesburg Point Youth Center, 700 Main St.

Council had a detailed discussion concerning billing by Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for cats brought to the shelter by residents for the trap-neuter-return program. The person bringing the animal in is charged $25, according to SPCA, and this price may go up or down depending on current grant funding.

The borough pays $1,600 a year to contract with the SPCA for animal control, with additional fees for each animal turned in to the shelter. Councilman Todd Brade said these cats are also appearing on the borough’s monthly bill at a fee of $109 for stray animal pick-up and $53 for housing and feeding for the same animal, which he asserted is a double billing.

Council directed Borough Manager Neil Vaughn to contact the SPCA about the issue and, if possible, invite someone to visit council in March.

In other business, the borough is seeking two new members for the Planning Commission to replace Willard Marsh and Charles Vail. Anyone interested in the position should contact the borough office, at 610-857-2616 or parkesburg.org.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Parkesburg coverage