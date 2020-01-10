Parkesburg Borough Council reorganized Jan. 6, welcoming one new council member, appointing a new president and swearing in four returning council members.

Incumbents Sharon Wolf and Rhett Lipscomb were sworn in for four-year terms, and Lyle Gillespie and David Mellema, who were previously appointed to fill vacancies, were sworn in for two-year terms for the Chester County municipality.

Joshua Mellinger, who won his council seat in November, was sworn in for a four-year term.

Council elected Sharon Wolf president. Former council President Charles Persch did not seek reelection and finished his term at the end of December. Todd Brade was reelected vice president.

Council also held a special meeting Dec. 30 to give final approval to a new 5-year contract for the borough’s police department.

According to Borough Manager Neil Vaughn, the police department’s seven full-time officers will receive 4% raises in the first year of the contract, 4.3% raises in the second through fourth years, and 2% raises during the fifth year. The department’s nine part-time officers will see wage hikes of 50 cents an hour each year.

In December council approved a deferred retirement option plan for officers, giving them more flexible retirement choices. Vaughn said the new contract also includes a benefit of $250 a month toward medical benefits for retiring officers who are at least 50 years of age, with 25 years of service.

Vaughn called the benefit “cost neutral” and within the borough’s means without a tax hike. Parkesburg police cover the borough and also have a contract to provide police coverage to Highland Township.