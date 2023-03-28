When: Octorara Area school board meeting, March 20.

What happened: The board approved a new program with The Parkesburg Point to put volunteers into the schools to help with mentoring, tutoring, homework help and to be a supportive presence in the buildings. The program is set to start immediately. The board will receive an update on how things are going before the end of this school year.

Background: The Point is a nonprofit, faith-based youth center in Parkesburg that has been active in the community for 20 years. Many of the current members are students in the Octorara Area School District.

Why it’s important: Dwayne Walton, director of The Point, said mentors sometimes find that students who are doing well at the youth center are still having trouble during the school day. Walton hopes seeing a familiar face in the halls at school will be encouraging for student members. The volunteers will not discipline the children, and those involved in tutoring have teaching experience or youth training.

The cost: The volunteer program for grades five through 12 has no cost to the district.

Quotable: “We think it will be more impactful during the school day,” Walton said of homework help, adding it may be more effectively offered in the schools.

Superintendent vacancy: The board formally accepted the resignation of Superintendent Michele Orner, effective April 30. In December, Orner indicated her intention to leave the district at the completion of her five-year contract to be closer to her former home in central Pennsylvania.

Career: Prior to starting at Octorara in 2018, Orner was superintendent at the Halifax Area School District in Dauphin County. She began her career in education in 1992 as an English teacher at Fairfield High School near Gettysburg. She has also held positions as career and technical education director at Carlisle Area School District, assistant principal at Cumberland Valley High School, principal of the Franklin County Career and Technology Center, and senior high project coordinator at Mechanicsburg High School. For 22 years Orner was a faculty member at the Gettysburg campus of HACC.

What’s next: The board is working with the Chester County Intermediate Unit to find a replacement superintendent.