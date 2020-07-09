Parkesburg Borough Council on July 6 began to explore what to do with a small vacant lot owned by the borough next to the historic Parkesburg Arms Hotel at 415 W. First Ave.

Borough Manager Neil Vaughn said in a telephone interview that some council members think the property would be an ideal pocket park, with space for a small trail and benches. However, the lot has recently developed some sinkholes, making it difficult for mowing.

The borough tabled the issue for now, opting to first explore what’s under the property, the reason for the sinkholes, and to repair them to make the lot safe to maintain.

Borough Council also will be looking at a first draft of the borough’s new comprehensive plan, which is in the hands of its revitalization committee. Vaughn said Chester County planners recently reviewed the first draft. Council members likely will adopt the plan in October after review.

Council members also learned that PennDOT and Amtrak have reached an impasse over procedural funding for planned improvements to the Parkesburg train station. Vaughn said he has asked state Sen. Andrew Dinniman and state Rep. Dan Williams to intervene, and they feel confident the project should be in motion again in a month or two.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In other action, Borough Council:

— Accepted dedication of roads in the Parkesburg Knoll II-B development.

— Learned the West Bridge Street project will be delayed by about six months due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Discussed making changes to accounting reports to make them more transparent for both council members and the public.