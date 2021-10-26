With budget season approaching, Parkesburg Borough Council opened discussion on its annual fee to the Transportation Management Association of Chester County.

Council did not take action on a proposed $5,000 payment during the in-person Oct. 18 meeting.

The Chester County Board of Commissioners is asking each municipality to contribute $5,000 to meet its $95,000 goal. The contribution will help maintain the Chescobus system at its current level of service. Parkesburg is a part of the Coatesville Link route.

Borough Manager Joe Reali said all municipalities in Chester County, including Parkesburg, donated $1,000 to the association last year.

"That's a little bit of a jump," Council President Sharon Wolf said.

Reali also said the county commissioners asked the association to find long-term, sustainable municipal partners who can finance 10% of the annual cost of the Chescobus system for $95,000 in the next year.

Council member David Mellema said American Rescue Plan money can be used to fund it. The borough received a $206,000 payment over the summer. Wolf added she was also thinking of using those funds to meet the request.

Council Vice President Todd Brade suggested having the commissioners come visit Parkesburg at its November meeting to clarify the contribution request.

“If we can’t, then we give them what we can,” Brade said.

Council also voted 6-0 to eliminate two parking spaces on the west side of North Church Street. Council member Rhett Lipscomb was absent, as was Mayor John Hagan II.

The spots are located at the intersection of Chapel Avenue and North Church Street, by the Brandywine Quarry. The area will be designated as a no parking zone, with a “No Parking Here to Corner” sign installed. Reali said the two parking spaces closest to the corner of the intersection will be removed.

Resident Peggy Smith said a green van has been parked at the corner of Route 10 and Chapel Avenue, which has been obstructing the view of motorists. According to Smith, a woman driving her vehicle almost got hit recently.

Reali said the borough has received a “number of complaints” about the van.

“You can’t see,” Smith said, calling it a “safety issue.”

Council will hold its next meeting on Nov. 15 at Borough Hall. The in-person meeting will start at 7 p.m.