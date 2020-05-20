Parkesburg Borough residents who are financially strapped during the COVID-19 pandemic will have until Dec. 31 to pay their real estate taxes, and there will be no penalties or interest.

Borough Council unanimously approved the break for citizens during a May 18 meeting held remotely via Zoom. Borough Manager Neil Vaughn said council and employees are patiently waiting until the county moves from the “red” phase to “yellow,” and he is purchasing extra safety supplies so borough offices may safely reopen.

With Wendy Keegan, the borough’s secretary/treasurer, set to retire June 5, Borough Council appointed Vaughn as borough secretary and Peter Barsz of Barsz Gowie Amon & Fultz as borough treasurer. Mayor John P. Hagan II thanked Keegan for her service to Parkesburg and said she would be missed.

Rebecca Durnall, the borough’s part-time secretary, will become the full-time office administrator and open records manager on June 8.

Vaughn said the personnel changes are "cost neutral" to the borough because Parkesburg won’t have health insurance and pension costs by hiring an outside firm to handle treasurer's duties.

Council said they have canceled their planned Memorial Day parade and Final Friday event due to the pandemic, and borough offices will be closed June 2 due to the primary election. Those who normally vote at the VFW hall will also vote at Borough Hall. Vaughn said the offices will be professionally cleaned after the primary and prior to reopening.

Council also approved the budgeted lease/purchase of a 2019 Ford F550 pick-up truck; hired Ben Mellema as part-time summer maintenance help; and noted facade work has begun at the Parkesburg Shopping Center. Arro Consulting approved planned landscaping work for the site.