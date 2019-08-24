Parkesburg Borough Council and Chris Crane, owner of a commercial property at 116 S. Church St., are scheduled to settle a dispute over alleged ordinance violations before Magisterial District Judge Susan Gill on Sept. 10.

Crane, a developer, has rented the building to Salon Boninu for the past year, and said he received approval from the Chester County borough to rent to a commercial business there 12 years ago. He also owns the car wash next to the hair salon.

According to Arro Consulting and John S. Carnes Jr., borough attorney, the building is in the flood plain and in violation of current stormwater management, zoning and flood plain ordinances.

Crane, however, said a redevelopment plan would cost him $30,000 to $50,000, and the building should honor the nod of approval they gave him 12 years ago.

Sue Boninu, salon owner, said she has a business use and occupancy permit and current access and parking are adequate for her small business. She said she has run a salon in Parkesburg for the past 10 years and hopes she can remain at the Church Street location.

In other business during their brief Aug. 19 meeting, Carnes told the council that Chetty Builders is prepared to complete road work in the Parkesburg Knolls IIB subdivision this year.