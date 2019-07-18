Parkesburg Borough Council said July 15 the borough will still light up the sky with fireworks this year, even though the planned July 6 Community Day display had to be canceled because of bad weather.

Borough Manager Neil Vaughn said the borough’s special events committee will likely schedule fireworks for an upcoming Final Friday. These are Main Street community gatherings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the last Friday of each month featuring food, vendors and activities.

Joe Reali, the code enforcement officer, told council he is making progress finding owners for vacant and abandoned properties in the borough. Reali said there were 30 such properties in 2016, but now there are only four.

The remaining properties are at 64 E. Second Ave., 126 N. Church St., 506 W. Second Ave. and 706 Seventh Ave. Also, the borough will receive nearly $16,000 in back taxes when a property owned by Mary Rudolph at 204 Green St. sells later in July.

Pleased with the hub of activity at The Shoppes at Parkesburg since Planet Fitness opened this summer, council asked solicitor John S. Carnes Jr. to remind the shopping center’s developers they need to make improvements to the neighboring gas station as part of the subdivision process.

Carnes and Vaughn have both been working with the state Department of Transportation to obtain easements and agreements for construction work planned for West Bridge Street. They have also been working with Pennsylvania American Water Co. in preparation for the South Church Street restoration, and upgrades to the Borough Line Road pumping station.

According to Carnes, Chetty Builders needs to address borough engineering requirements at Parkesburg Knoll, and has applied for a permit to build on the last vacant lot in the Reserve at Parkesburg Knoll.

Council also appointed Gerry Treadway, Reali, Jack Mariano and Joseph Shenk to the Parkesburg Historical Commission, and Nina Holman and Sarah Dougherty to the Parkesburg Parks and Recreation Commission. The borough is still in need of two parks commission volunteers.

Eagle Scout Max Green recently improved Minch Park by building four picnic tables; he plans to complete two more in August.

Councilwoman Sharon Wolf questioned Vaughn about the borough’s recycling efforts, saying she had heard a rumor some recycling is thrown in with trash and not recycled. Vaughn said he had checked with the Chester County Solid Waste and Refuse Authority and is certain the community’s recycling does go for recycling and is not thrown in with general trash.

Finally, the borough received a fair and accurate audit for 2018 from the accounting firm Barbacane, Thornton and Company. The accountants said the borough met state Department of Community and Economic Development standards in its financial reporting.

