At their Dec.19 meeting, Parkesburg Borough Council approved the budget for 2023 with some adjustments from the proposed budget advertised in November.

The approved final budget shows total projected revenues of $4,064,249 and total expenses of $4,090,281. Contributing to rising expenses is the cost of emergency services since the January 2022 closures of Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals and Medic 93 Advanced Life Support leaving the region this September.

Real estate taxes are increasing for the Chester County borough to close the gap between expenses and revenues.

For the coming year, the real estate tax is increasing to 11.80 mills, while the fire tax goes up to 1.20 mills. The borough is also adding an emergency services tax of 0.5 mills. This brings the total real estate tax for 2023 to 13.5 mills.

In 2022, property owners paid 11.62 mills in real estate tax plus 1.13 mills dedicated to cover services by the Keystone Valley Fire Department for a total of 12.75 mills. For the owner of a property assessed at $100,000, the 0.75 mill increase over last year translates to an additional $75.

In other business, Borough Manager Joseph Reali noted that water system upgrades are affecting road surfaces on First Avenue. In the new year, there will be additional work that could take most of the year to complete.

And a group of local residents have formed a nonprofit organization. Everybody Plays is raising funds for improvements to Minch Park that will allow children of all abilities to enjoy the playground.