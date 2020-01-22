Parkesburg counts 46 businesses within municipal boundaries and at least one of them — RS-Werks, a Porsche restoration firm — has an international reputation for fine work.
However, Joe Reali, the borough’s code enforcement officer, can point to at least a dozen empty storefronts within Parkesburg’s commercial districts.
With the aim of attracting more businesses and supporting those in operation for decades, Borough Council said Jan. 20 it will send three council members to the Parkesburg Point at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, for a local business “meet and greet.”
The event is being organized by Tina O’Connor, of Experience Positive Therapy, who wants to help build a supportive business community.
Currently, Borough Council is working with the developer of the Parkesburg Shopping Center, which has plans to redo its facade in hopes of attracting firms to three vacant spaces. Last year council members warmly welcomed a Planet Fitness franchise, which opened in the long-vacant former Acme Market space in the shopping center.
The borough is in litigation with one business property owner, Chris Crane, who leases 116 S. Church St. to a salon. The matter of alleged code violations will be heard in the Chester County Court of Common Pleas.
Reali said there are many good things happening in Parkesburg and definite signs of progress. The former Santander Bank building on First Avenue was purchased and is being renovated for as-yet unspecified plans, and a new Jamaican restaurant will soon open on First Avenue.
Council also heard a 2019 year-end report from police Chief Brian Sheller. The department handled 11,065 incidents during 2019 and pulled in $235,810 in revenue from fines. This year the department’s seven full-time and nine part-time officers are working within an $800,000 budget. The department also has a $107,025 contract to provide police coverage to Highland Township.
In other business, Borough Council approved Pennsylvania American Water Co.’s plans to repair a sewer line running through Minch Park.
Council also learned from Borough Manager Neil Vaughn that Parkesburg will save $20,000 this year by switching its insurance carrier to Francis Hall Insurance, and there may be additional Department of Community and Economic Development funding for the train station parking lot.