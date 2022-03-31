Parkesburg council member Rhett Lipscomb said on March 21 some residents were not notified of a boil water advisory issued by the Pennsylvania-American Water Company on March 12.

Lipscomb said some residents in Parkesburg School and Parkesedge apartment complexes were not notified and had consumed the water. She said no one was in the office over the weekend when it was issued.

Lipscomb offered a solution to assign a contact person for each of the apartment buildings — Parkesburg School and Parkesedge elderly and Westminster.

“There has to be some better way of communication,” Lipscomb said.

The borough was a part of a boil water advisory as a result of “lower-than-normal chlorine residuals” at the Rock Run Water Treatment Plant near Coatesville, serving municipalities on the border between Chester and Lancaster counties.

“It affected a lot of us,” Lipscomb said.

Mayor John Hagan II said the advisory initially affected Valley Township. It was extended to Parkesburg when Pennsylvania-American Water contacted Borough Manager Joe Reali and Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Kreger five minutes later. Hagan added that officials immediately posted the notification on the Internet and its Facebook page. The borough was unsuccessful in trying to get a notification on the radio.

“Joe answered my call and so did Scott within minutes,” Hagan said.

The mayor acknowledged Lipscomb’s point that the Parkesburg School and Parkesedge elderly apartments were not notified. In the future, Hagan recommended the police and the fire company dispatch a person to knock on doors to notify residents who may not have internet access or don’t routinely visit the borough’s website.

“I’ll make a note of it myself to reach out to Scott on that to see if there’s some type of chain of command we could establish for off-hours,” Hagan said.

Council President Sharon Wolf said another option for residents is to subscribe to ReadyChesco for emergency alerts.

“There’s got to be some mechanism for emergency contact,” Wolf said.

Council will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. April 18 at Borough Hall, 315 W. First Ave., Parkesburg.