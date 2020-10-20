Parkesburg Borough Council is looking for a new borough manager following the Oct. 19 resignation of Neil Vaughn, who said he will become township manager in Edgemont Township, Delaware County, on Nov. 6.

Council accepted his resignation, and Mayor John P. Hagan II thanked Vaughn for his hard work during the remote meeting over Zoom. Vaughn has managed Parkesburg for the past two years.

“I think in the end I am most proud of the borough community itself,” Vaughn said in an email. “The drive and motivation they have to make this town great is astounding, and I am proud to be a part of that.”

Council members looked to the future as, during a public hearing attended by a few citizens and members of the Chester County Planning Commission, they formally adopted the borough’s updated comprehensive and revitalization plans.

The plan will assist the borough in applying for grant money to fund capital improvements for its infrastructure, parks and downtown district. As the new documents were crafted citizens told planners economic development and revitalization were top priorities for Parkesburg. Nearly 16% of the borough — 127 acres — is still developable, county planners noted during the hearing.

Council member Mark Agen said the finance committee is still working on a proposed 2021 budget, to be discussed when council next meets Nov. 2.

Funds for a new public works garage are unlikely to be in the budget, council member David Mellema said.

“Even the lowest bid isn’t in our budget,” Mellema said. “The whole idea is on hold for now.”

In other business, council members told solicitor John Carnes they have no opinion on an application for front setback relief scheduled to go before the Zoning Hearing Board on Oct. 28. Jeff Hery is applying for the setback to construct a five-bay garage at 12 Wright St.

Council member Josh Mellinger said the Southeastern Pennsylvania Travel Baseball Association has finished pouring concrete for the new dugout at Minch Park. Volunteers led by Chad Naggy of the nonprofit SEPTBA are working to return the upper fields to conditions reminiscent of local baseball’s glory days of around 1917.

Council member Todd Brade asked police Chief Brian Sheller to be sure police patrol the dugouts.