Parkesburg resident James Gebhardt, 110 Hamilton Ave., asked Borough Council during its Aug. 16 meeting for clarification about an undeveloped street on his property that has existed on paper for more than a century.

Council responded by voting 5-0 for an ordinance formally declaring White Hill Avenue an abandoned road in the borough. Council members Mark Agen and Lyle Gillespie were absent at the in-person meeting.

The issue came up while installing a new septic system at Gebhardt’s home. He told the borough the unbuilt street starts at the edge of his driveway on Hamilton Avenue and goes eastward.

Council President Sharon Wolf said the abandoned street runs through property owned by Pennsylvania American Water Company. “There is a need to create an ordinance to abandon White Hill Avenue,” Wolf said.

Gebhardt also found out through his title company there was a right of way issue. His title company requested a letter of abandonment from the borough for a potential land purchase from Pennsylvania American Water to Gebhardt.

White Hill Avenue was declared a borough road in an ordinance from June 2, 1890, and was intended to be developed. Borough Manager Joe Reali said the road was never built and its status as a borough road may have expired in the past.

“It only exists on paper and was forgotten all these years,” Reali said.

Council member David Mellema suggested a motion to formally recognize the abandonment, “based on the history” because the borough never developed it.

Solicitor John Carnes Jr. said he will write a letter formally declaring White Hill Avenue a “paper road,” which he said happens after 20 years if no development occurs. “The simplest solution is to simply state it (the road) expired,” Reali said.

In other business, Borough Council voted to amend an ordinance that corrects antiquated procedures for identifying sunset and sunrise to determine when borough parks are closed to the public, in case of curfew violations.

At previous meetings, police Chief Brian Sheller told council and officials in his reports about a rise in minors breaking curfew at public parks.

The curfew in the borough is 10:15 p.m. to 5 a.m. for minors.