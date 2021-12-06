During an in-person meeting Nov. 15, Parkesburg Borough Council unanimously passed a $4.5 million preliminary budget for the new year.

Currently, the millage rate is estimated to remain at 10.25 mills. For a homeowner with a property valued at $260,000, the median value would pay $266.50.

The budget includes $1,160,825 for the Parkesburg Police Department and $187,000 for fire services.

The borough is planning to spend an estimated $442,950 on employer-paid benefits to its employees. Street maintenance, another significant area of spending, is projected at $310,590.

Council President Sharon Wolf said after the meeting, council will decide on a potential tax increase at the Dec. 20 meeting in addition to the final budget.

Back in the September meeting, talks of a tax increase did occur. Council member Mark Agen, who serves on the budget and finance committee, notified council the budget committee is doing all it can to prevent a “substantial” tax hike in the borough.

Rising costs in the 2022 draft budget were the main reason for the discussion. Councilmember Josh Mellinger responded to Agen saying a tax increase would drive businesses out of the borough.

“We’re trying to minimize that as much as possible,” Agen said in September.

Mellinger said in September the borough has the third-highest tax rate in the county.

“That doesn’t look good to businesses and residents coming in,” Mellinger said in September.

The borough has money from the CARES Act and liquid fuels to potentially relieve some potential tax burdens. Parkesburg did receive a $208,972 payment from the American Rescue Plan. However, the money can not be used for alleviating a tax increase.

In other business, the borough is purchasing a property on 5 West St., Parkesburg, for $265,600 from Tradewinds Real Estate LLC. The borough is purchasing the property for utility purposes. The property is located in the C-1 commercial district.

"The purpose of the purchase is to provide the much-needed space and update of facilities for the Public Works Department," Wolf said in a Nov. 24 email.

Wolf also wrote after the meeting the borough is "in process of conducting the Phase I Environmental Site Assessment (ESA). The Agreement of Sale requires a determination on environmental issues."

She added, "this property has many advantages for the Public Works Department's operations. It is more cost-effective and would have a quicker ‘turnaround’ than the previously discussed and planned new buildings.”

The property purchase is included in the 2022 budget.