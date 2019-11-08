Parkesburg residents may see a slight property tax increase next spring.

Borough Council is proposing to raise real estate taxes a quarter-mill, making it 10.25 mills from the current rate of 10, Councilman Mark Agen announced during the Nov. 4 meeting.

“It’s one of those things you don’t want to do,” Agen said in a Nov. 6 phone call.

Agen, who serves on the Budget and Finance Committee, said Parkesburg has one of the highest millage rates in Chester County and has not changed its rate since 2012. One factor for the high millage rates are sparse businesses and industries within the borough. Another is the need to pay down incurred debt from the mortgage of borough hall.

“We don’t want to raise taxes and fees,” Agen said. Any tax increase, he said, is still “a big if.” Officials are reviewing line items of the town’s 2020 spending plan in anticipation of the Nov. 18 council meeting.

Revenue from the tentative tax increase would go to a “dedicated” rainy-day fund for Parkesburg to match potential grant money. Mayor John Hagan proposed the grant idea after Parkesburg residents told officials they would like to seek grants for projects more often.

