Parkesburg Borough Council unanimously passed a final budget of $4.5 million, with a tax increase, during its in-person meeting on Dec. 20.

The council voted to raise the millage rate 2.5 mills from its current rate of 10.25 mills. Residents in 2022 will pay at a rate of 12.75 mills, which means a homeowner with property valued at $260,000, the median value within the borough, will now pay $331.50.

Rising costs in the 2022 budget were the main reason for the tax raise, which council began discussing in September. At the Nov. 15 meeting, after approving the preliminary budget with no tax increase, President Sharon Wolf said council was looking at a potential tax increase for the final budget.

There are two expenses that have figures reaching over $1 million. The largest expense of the budget is debt services, totaling $1,388,355. The budget also includes $1,160,825 for the Parkesburg Police Department and $187,000 for fire services.

The borough will spend an estimated $442,950 on employer-paid benefits, such as health insurance to their employees.

Within public works, streets are projected to cost the borough $310,590 in 2022.

The borough will receive $205,416 in state liquid fuel funds in the new year. Winter maintenance services are the largest item in the liquid fuels budget at $40,000.

While sanitation services, including trash removal, will cost the borough $127,000.

Borough council will hold its reorganization meeting on Jan. 3. Their first regular meeting of the new year will take place on Jan. 17. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in person at the borough hall, 315 W. First Ave., Parkesburg.