Parkesburg Borough Council unanimously granted an extension for a final land subdivision plan to the developers of Parkesburg Shopping Center, 108 W. First Ave., during the Jan. 18 in-person meeting. The extension will be granted until Feb. 21, council’s next meeting.

“I would recommend an extension be granted. We’ve come so far, and it’s so close to being done,” solicitor John Carnes Jr. suggested prior to the vote.

The goal of the shopping center was to create a “discount-oriented” shopping center that serves the immediate Parkesburg community, Richard Gillen, owner and developer, told council via Zoom.

Vice President Todd Brade asked why the shopping center still has empty spaces and what’s being done to fill the stores. “Everything is vacant, we’re not seeing anything being done,” Brade said.

“Retail has been a challenged sector for a very long time,” Gillen replied, adding that was the case before he acquired the property in 2017.

Currently, Planet Fitness, Fulton Bank, Pizza Villa, U.S. Post Office and Family Dollar are tenants that Gillen called a good mix.

“Bringing in a discount fitness center like Planet Fitness was perfect because it brings in traffic to the shopping center and helps attract other tenants as well.”

Factors beyond the control of a developer are local demographics of the market and broader economic factors that are contributing to the vacancies, Gillen said.

Ultimately, developers want to see a discount grocer occupy one of the spaces. In conversations with discount grocers, Gillen said they told him they didn’t think the market could support their business models due to the small number of households in the community. Gillen recommended the borough continue seeking residential developers to better its chances of attracting a grocer as an anchor tenant.

Mayor John Hagan II said with Family Dollar currently there, a grocer would be “impossible.” They mayor asked whether all resources were being used to promote the space, and whether those spaces could be targeted as medical offices, packaging places or small gift shops.

Hagan also suggested developers reach out to the Chester County Economic Development Council and Chester County Chamber of Commerce — organizations that have a list of people searching for commercial real estate. The mayor said the zoning at the First Avenue property permits commercial food handling and retail point-of-purchase.

“There certainly is an opportunity out there for certain types of commercial practices,” Hagan said.