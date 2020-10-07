Parkesburg Borough Council said Oct. 5 they are considering taking advantage of currently low interest rates to refinance the mortgage on the borough building.

Speaking during a remote meeting on Zoom, council member Mark Agen said refinancing could improve cash flow for Parkesburg. He said the finance committee will look at next year’s budget, how refinancing might impact the borough’s credit rating and report to council at the Oct. 19 meeting.

During that meeting, council will also consider formally adopting its updated comprehensive and revitalization plans, reviewed during recent public meetings.

Council member Rhett Lipscomb reminded council members that the Chester County Planning Commission had recommended focusing on five revitalization goals for 2021. Lipscomb said she would like to see the borough improve the appearance of the Route 10 bridge, to make it more welcoming to people driving through Parkesburg. She asked council members to suggest four additional goals.

Although it is not an officially sanctioned borough holiday, council said they will have extra police on duty for Halloween. They are asking participants to keep trick-or-treat between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, avoid risky situations and keep groups small.

Council also: approved spending $2,810 from liquid fuels funds to do paint striping on Main Street; said it is looking at bids for a new maintenance building and trash collection; hired Gregory Ziegler as a public works laborer; and appointed Todd Witmer public works supervisor.

