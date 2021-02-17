Parkesburg Borough Council told local business owners Feb. 15 they will consider reinstituting Final Fridays — popular events which draw local people to Main Street on the last Friday evening of each month from April through October for store promotional events, live music, entertainment and food trucks.

The events, which involve closing Main Street to traffic to accommodate crowds of people, were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noralee Butler, owner of The Little Shop Next Door, and Tina O’Connor, of the Parkesburg Action Committee, said during the remote meeting the events are vital for the success of local business and also give residents a sense of community.

Council President Sharon Wolf and Mayor John P. Hagan II said council will look at state pandemic guidelines and see if Final Fridays might be safely reinstated.

Several matters involving local businesses were on the agenda, including yet another delay in final plans for the Parkesburg Shopping Center. Borough solicitor John Carnes said the prior and new owner are still in negotiations regarding establishing financial security, and have requested the borough allow them a delay until April 19 to record the final subdivision plan.

While indicating they would like the shopping center to be finished and open to businesses, council unanimously granted the additional time.

However, following an ongoing legal dispute, council agreed to direct Michael Bingham, zoning officer, to serve a cease and desist order to Chris Crane, owner of a commercial property at 116 S. Church St.

According to the borough, Crane, who rents the property to an established local salon owner, has allegedly been in violation of several ordinances, including stormwater management regulations. Crane, however, said in 2019 he received borough approval to rent the property 12 years ago.

“We can’t be friendlier than our ordinances permit,” Hagan said.

Council also considered another ongoing dispute involving its contract and bills from the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The borough believes it has been overcharged for services involving feral cats but tabled taking further action until they can meet with the SPCA.

Wolf also recognized the street maintenance and police departments for excellent work in keeping local streets clear and safe during recent snowstorms.

