Parkesburg Borough Council, Chester County, said Aug. 17 all public meetings will be virtual and is cautiously canceling all public events for the rest of 2020.

Borough Manager Neil Vaughn said the borough, operating in the green phase of the pandemic, will keep an eye on COVID-19 trends, but for now, residents should not look forward to annual events requiring borough staff and intervention. This includes the Halloween and Christmas parades and all Final Friday gatherings.

However, Borough Council did agree to allow the Southeastern Pennsylvania Travel Baseball Association to begin the permitting process to improve baseball fields at Minch Park. Players want to return the upper field to its glory days from around 1917.

Chad Naggy, founder and president of the nonprofit baseball association, said his league began in 2016 with 11 teams from Chester and Delaware counties and he now works with about 50 teams. Naggy said they are raising funds from tournaments and donations. Volunteers would like to begin work on the field this fall.

In other business, Borough Council asked Kurtis Miller, constituent advocate for U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, for Houlahan’s assistance in moving forward the stalled $2 million improvement project planned for Parkesburg’s historic train station.

Vaughn complained Amtrak recently told the state Department of Transportation they want to review the train station plan and charge PennDOT what he called a “six-figure price” for the review. Officials won’t be specific about the cost, but said it would take a significant amount of money away from the $2 million PennDOT had budgeted for the project. Officials say PennDOT and Amtrak will revisit the issue later this fall.

Some work outside of Amtrak’s purview is expected to begin shortly. the work to begin will include work on drainage, entryway improvements and sidewalks.

In other business, council extended Vaughn’s employment contract; he has been borough manager for nearly two years. This past year he took on additional responsibilities when the former borough secretary/treasurer retired. His base salary is $76,950. The new contract calls for no salary increase.

Also, council agreed to put the first phase of the planned public works building up for competitive bids.

Council is inviting residents to harvest vegetables from the community garden at North Park, which was established this year by Girl Scout Shelby Kreger for her Gold Award. Vegetables not harvested by residents will be donated to the Octorara Food Cupboard.

