Parkesburg Mayor John P. Hagan II said June 15 the borough is “heartbroken” following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Hagan said borough officials join with the aggrieved and that Parkesburg, Chester County, is redoubling its efforts to be “the government for all of us.”

Speaking on behalf of Borough Council in a remote meeting held via Zoom, Hagan said the borough supports a culture of inclusion and urged everyone to be kind, honest, respectful and both color and spiritually blind.

“We cherish our town and our fellow citizens,” said Hagan, adding that citizens may protest and complain, but all must have justice.

“Violence is not and never will be a solution,” said Hagan, whose statement on behalf of Borough Council will be posted on the borough website.

As state and federal lawmakers are exploring policing reform measures, Borough Council also took a step to ensure transparency for both police officers and the public. Council unanimously approved spending $13,000 for body cameras for the police department.

The remainder of the $26,000 cost will be funded by a grant. Council said they have also applied for grant money to fund dashboard cameras.

Borough Manager Neil Vaughn said police Chief Brian Sheller’s policing policies were approved by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency as one step in qualifying for grant money.

Council member Josh Mellinger said body cameras combined with dashboard cameras will offer “the full story” during incidents and provide protection for police officers and those stopped by officers.

Sheller said after the meeting his department has been “deeply engaged in community policing efforts/initiatives since 1993” and the reforms being discussed at the national level have been standard operating procedures in Parkesburg for more than 20 years.

In other business, Borough Council unanimously approved:

A 60-day extension, until Aug. 17, for Parkesburg Shopping Center final plans.

A one-year extension, to July 3, 2021, for final plan approval for the Parke Mansion Estates townhome development.

Requiring surety in order for the Parkesburg Knoll Phase II developers to finish improvements.

Pennsylvania American Water Co.’s plans for a walking trail and water storage tank on Hamilton Avenue.

Council also heard from resident Kathy Rick, who said the summer Community Day will instead be held this fall in conjunction with the Lions Club Halloween parade. Events will likely include fireworks, a “trunk or treat,” music, food and activities.

