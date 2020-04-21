Members of Chester County's Parkesburg Borough Council, wearing masks and practicing social distance guidelines, met April 20 and unanimously approved an ordinance establishing the Planning Commission as a five-member board with four-year terms.

Council also appointed two permanent members and one alternate to replace former planners Willard Marsh and Charles Vail, who had resigned.

Jennifer Mayo, a new resident with work experience as a dental hygienist and insurance adjuster, and Matthew Marran, a teacher, are the new permanent planners. Joe Fisher, an electrician who is on the board at The Point youth center, was appointed alternate.

No citizens attended or emailed questions to Borough Manager Neil Vaughn. Borough offices are closed, with employees still handling borough business and working according to state emergency guidelines. Police Chief Brian Sheller reported a significant increase in incidents in March — 968 compared to 731 in February.

With Mayor John Hagan II somberly noting there was one death from COVID-19 and four confirmed cases in Parkesburg as of April 20, officials said they will likely hold their May 4 meeting remotely via Zoom and post directions for attending on the borough website.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Council had canceled its April 6 meeting due to the pandemic. Keystone Valley Fire Company was scheduled to give a presentation, which hasn’t yet been rescheduled.

Council approved helping citizens by waiving late fees for the first quarter trash billing. Ways citizens may access pandemic information, food and health assistance are posted on the borough website.

According to Vaughn, Pennsylvania American Water Company’s pipe replacement work at Minch Park continues. Two trees that had to be removed will be replaced, and a portion of the white block building also had to be removed and will be replaced with a shed behind the lower baseball field.

Council also heard the West Bridge Street project is moving forward despite delays in completing easement agreements due to the pandemic; the Parkesburg Shopping Center developer is still working on funding agreements; and arbitration for the Crane property at 116 S. Church St. has been moved to Aug. 14.