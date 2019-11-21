Parkesburg Borough Council on Nov. 18 unanimously approved a draft $3.1 million budget for 2020 with a tax increase of one-quarter of a mill.
Councilman Mark Agen said the quarter-mill hike means a typical homeowner will see his tax bill rise by $25. If the budget receives final approval next month, this will be the first tax increase for Parkesburg residents since a 2-mill increase in 2012, according to Wendy Keegan, borough secretary/treasurer. A mill is $1 in tax for each $1,000 of assessed value.
“We cut it as close as we can,” Charles Persch, council president, told two citizens who complained about their tax bills.
The draft budget shows slight increases in most areas of income and spending, except for the police department. The police department no longer has its $137,997 contract with Avondale Borough, although in 2020 it still will provide police coverage to Highland Township at a cost of $107,025.
The borough budgeted $800,000 for police department salaries in 2020, down from $924,000 for 2019. A new contract with police officers is still being negotiated.
Jennie Grainger, PennDOT’s deputy secretary for multimodal transportation, was at the meeting to review initial plans for $2 million in renovations planned for the Parkesburg train station, scheduled to begin next year.
Plans include expanded parking, paving, drainage and lighting improvements, a buggy barn for Amish riders and a sidewalk under the underpass next to the train station. Grainger’s plans, which met with borough approval, include placing stop signs on both sides of the underpass, allowing for the sidewalk and for one car to pass at a time.
Grainger said ridership is growing and she would like to improve customer service by opening the train station for Amtrak passenger access and restroom use.
In another matter, Neil Vaughn, borough manager, said a $40,000 grant will allow the borough to upgrade and renovate the snack bar and restrooms at Minch Park. Work will begin in spring.