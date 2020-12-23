In its final remote meeting for 2020 on Dec. 21, Parkesburg Borough Council in Chester County unanimously adopted a $3.6 million spending plan for 2021, with no tax increase.

Taxes will remain at 10.25 mills, with 9.12 mills funding the borough’s budget and 1.13 mills dedicated to the Keystone Valley Fire Department. Council also adopted a $228,381 liquid fuels budget for 2021, down about $27,000. That budget covers street projects and maintenance.

During 2021 the borough plans to spend about $9,000 less for culture and recreation due to the pandemic. Government administration, engineering and trash pickup costs are all up. Council increased the quarterly trash bill from $80 to $85 to cover the increase.

At the suggestion of Peter Barsz, borough treasurer, council also adopted a capitalization policy covering assets worth more than $2,500.

In ongoing development matters, John Carnes, borough solicitor, updated council about negotiations between the former and new owner of the Parkesburg Shopping Center. Council — indicating it is neutral about the negotiations and is simply interested in having the project be completed and an asset to the borough — approved a continuance for the subdivision application hearing currently scheduled for Feb. 15.

Following questions about plowing received after the recent snowfall, council discussed whether it should take dedication of Featherwood Drive and Woods Lane and plow. However, residents reportedly rejected dedication many years ago, and Carnes said the process would require expensive engineering and surveying.

In other matters council:

Accepted a $500 donation from Mayor John P. Hagan II to the Parks and Recreation Committee for Christmas decorations.

Granted a contract extension through Dec. 31, 2021 to the firm WSP so work on the West Street Bridge may continue.

Learned the proposed Lindale Village subdivision has been sold, so it will be asked to grant an escrow release to the new owner in January.

Discussed spending $5,000 to bring on a planner from the Chester County Planning Commission to help with grant funding for projects such as a mural on the bridge over Route 10.

