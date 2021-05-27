Denise Reyes took Parkesburg Borough Council to task over the condition of North Street during the May 17 meeting on Zoom.

Reyes, who has been a Parkesburg resident since 2006, said the beginning of North Street up to Octorara Avenue was paved. However, the road in front of her neighbor’s home on 325 North St. to Culvert Street, is in disrepair.

“I usually don’t ask for anything, but it’s a mess,” Reyes said.

She told borough officials the unpaved road had knocked her car out of alignment, and her neighbor experienced a cracked oil pan. She has seen garbage disposal trucks maneuver slowly around humps on the road.

The road has seen occasional pothole patching repairs. Reyes then said, “It’s beyond help. It needs major help. Just filling in potholes is not working. It’s bad.” She also invited officials to come drive by the road to see it.

Council President Sharon Wolf asked public works supervisor Todd Witmer for a solution to Reyes’ requests. He said North Street needs to be remilled and repaved completely with a new base layer installed.

“It is well beyond repair other than patch jobs,” Witmer said.

Vice President Todd Brade asked if the borough should look into finding an estimate from an outside contractor, with councilman Mark Agen responding, “That’s a start.”

Mayor John Hagan II then advised council to seek a recommended contractor through the Pennsylvania Department of General Services’ COSTARS cooperative purchasing program. His second piece of advice was for officials to start the survey process for long-term planning of repaving borough streets and alleys in Parkesburg.

“There’s more than one in the borough suffering from the same situation,” the mayor said.

Also through COSTARS, council approved a purchase of a salt shed for $41,885, funded by liquid fuels allocations. Agen said there is $259,000 in the borough’s liquid fuels fund.

Borough Council also approved to pay Christiana-based security firm Hirst Systems $9,955 to install a video surveillance recording system at Minch Park.