When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Feb. 22.

What happened: The board heard from nearly two dozen parents concerned about abrupt closures of school buildings due to COVID-19 infections or probable infections and the effect the shift to virtual learning has had on their children. The emails from parents were read during the virtual meeting.

Why it’s important: During a Dec. 1 meeting, the school board set the number of positive and probable COVID-19 cases required to close individual schools. Baron Elementary would close if there were two positive or probable COVID-19 cases; Doe Run would close with four cases; both the middle and high schools would close if there were six cases. The numbers were based on a matrix from the state departments of health and education. The state Department of Health recently issued new guidance.

Parent concerns: Parents said the abrupt closure of individual buildings and shift to virtual learning has had negative impacts on their children. Emily Weaver said her children became sad and depressed when they had to be at home in front of the computer. She said bouncing them back and forth between face-to-face and virtual learning causes chaos for both children and parents. Tim and Kari Nye said online learning is not as productive and efficient. They said the best thing for their three children is to get them back to school for full-time, in-person classes.

Board response: Board President Linda Williams told parents their concerns have been heard and will be addressed. Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery said the goal has been to maximize face-to-face learning days. She said COVID-19 infection rates in Lancaster County have been trending downward for the past three weeks, which may be a sign that the post-holiday spike is abating.

Quotable: “The decision we made about when to close buildings was the right one for the after-holiday spike. But we need to make a change now,” board member John Nied said.

Board action: The board agreed to adopt the state health department guidelines for school closures, and to provide plexiglass partitions to teachers who would like them.

COVID-19 funding: Business Manager Bryan Howett reviewed the district’s use of $956,863 in COVID-19 funding received since March 2020. He said the funds have been used to pay for virtual leaning expenses including iPads for students, remote learning software, webcams and Wi-Fi hotspots and elementary online instructor salaries. Funds have also been used for COVID-19 signs in buildings, personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies. He said an additional $1.53 million in federal funding is pending, and the district has until September 2023 to utilize those funds.

High school renovation: Modular classrooms will be needed during the upcoming high school renovation project. The board approved spending $10,500 for Mobilease Modular Space Inc. to design 10 modular classrooms.