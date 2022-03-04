The parents of a nonverbal child with disabilities, as well as two support staff, voiced their concerns Monday night at the Elanco school board meeting about neglect in one of the special education classrooms at Blue Ball Elementary School.

David and Danielle Brenneman, parents of a 10-year-old student in Blue Ball Elementary’s Multiple Disabilities Support program, said their son came home Feb. 11 appearing to have soiled himself several times throughout the day without having been cleaned up. This was inconsistent with classroom documentation, which said he had been checked at 3:10, shortly before the end of school.

The Brennemans said they contacted each adult caretaker in the classroom to find out what happened. Two paraprofessionals responded to the Brennemans’ emails with concerns about the quality of care under the teacher in that classroom. (The teacher was not named.)

The paraprofessionals who responded to the Brennemans’ emails, Amber Murray and Cheryl Brubaker, said they were terminated on Feb. 21 by Substitute Teacher Service, which is the school support personnel provider through which they worked at Blue Ball Elementary, for communicating with parents, which is against school policy for paraprofessionals.



Amber Murray’s sister, Ashley Murray read written remarks by Amber stating that she had taken her concerns to the school administration several times and nothing was done. Given the “alarming circumstances,” she said, she responded to the Brennemans’ email with “nothing but facts.”



David Brenneman questioned the motives behind the firings. “I want to know how to process the information I have in any way other than an attempt to cover up abuse,” he said. “I hope I’m wrong.”



The district declined to specifically comment on the situation.

“The board and administration take all public comment seriously and appreciate the involvement of the Elanco community as we work to continue to provide the best education possible for all students,” said Superintendent Michael Snopkowski in an email exchange after the meeting. “At this point, there is nothing further to share regarding [Monday] night’s comments.”