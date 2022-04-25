When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, April 18.

What happened: Several parents confronted the board over how teachers are handling the topics of Black Lives Matter and critical race theory. A larger-than-normal audience appeared to be there in support of the parents who spoke, applauding after each parent’s remarks.

Black Lives Matter concerns: Three parents voiced their belief that some teachers are pushing Black Lives Matter and critical race theory on students. Sam Trago said she “refuses to send her children to be indoctrinated by a racist political agenda” and asked the superintendent to “ban BLM from our schools.” Some parents took an aggressive tone, with comments like those from Andy Walker: “We put you in those seats and we can take you out, so do better.”

Bullying concerns: The three parents concerned about Black Lives Matter plus two other parents also voiced worries about an increase in bullying. Walker said bullying is becoming a bigger problem in the district, “whether teachers are part of it or knowingly let it happen.” Sue Harpel brought claims of teachers bullying students at the middle school, including a teacher calling Black students a racial slur.

Superintendent comments: Superintendent Michael Snopkowski said students are not being indoctrinated with critical race theory. As an example, he showed a photo of a class exercise in which high school students compare Black Lives Matter with All Lives Matter with neither side being presented as true or false.

Board response: Board member Brian T. Conroy said he, Jacqueline Geyer and Kevin McCarroll are currently reviewing all board policies to suggest improvements. “You have to give it time,” Conroy said.

What’s next: The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. May 9. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.